KC Attorney Justus returns to mayoral race

By: Associated Press October 11, 2018

Jolie Justus. Photo by Karen Elshout

Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus is back in the city’s mayoral race.

Justus, a former Missouri state senator, announced Wednesday that she’s returning to a race she left earlier this year when former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander declared his candidacy.

Kander announced last week that he was dropping out of the campaign to deal with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

When she ended her campaign, Justus said she was supporting Kander. On Wednesday, however, she said all the factors that made her want to run in the first place are still there.

The Kansas City Star reports Justus will be considered one of the top contenders to advance out of the April 2019 primary, in which nine candidates will be reduced to two for the general election on June 25.

