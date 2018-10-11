Quantcast
KC Attorney Justus returns to mayoral race

KC Attorney Justus returns to mayoral race

By: Associated Press October 11, 2018

Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus is back in the city’s mayoral race. Justus, a former Missouri state senator, announced Wednesday that she's returning to a race she left earlier this year when former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander declared his candidacy. Kander announced last week that he was dropping out of the campaign to deal with ...

