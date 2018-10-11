Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles vehicle-crash suit for $3.6M

Woman settles vehicle-crash suit for $3.6M

By: Jessica Shumaker October 11, 2018

A 38-year-old woman who suffered a herniated disk following a motor-vehicle crash has agreed to settle her suit stemming from the crash for $3.6 million, according to her attorney. Amanda Murphy of Goldblatt Singer in St. Louis said the woman’s suit settled on April 25. Murphy said the woman was riding as a passenger in her husband’s ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo