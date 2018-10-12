Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Torrence outsources disqualification motion

Torrence outsources disqualification motion

By: Jessica Shumaker October 12, 2018

Jackson County Presiding Judge John Torrence has asked another judge to consider the Jackson County District Defender’s motion to disqualify Torrence from presiding over her case seeking relief for attorney caseloads.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo