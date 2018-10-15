Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Modifiable Maintenance – Income – Military Pension

Domestic Relations: Modifiable Maintenance – Income – Military Pension

October 15, 2018

Where a husband challenged a trial court order for $1,960 in modifiable spousal maintenance to be paid to his ex-wife, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the court erred in finding that it could not consider the wife’s monthly pension income from her portion of the husband’s military pension in determining her ability to ...

