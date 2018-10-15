Quantcast
Penn Warranty prevails in vehicle-service case

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 15, 2018

The Penn Warranty Corp. successfully fought off a $4 million class-action claim asserting it bilked customers who bought vehicle-service contracts guaranteed by the company. Jackson County Judge Charles McKenzie on May 24 ruled against the plaintiffs in nearly every assertion that Penn Warranty service contracts were in any way illegal or invalid. He ordered plaintiffs to ...

