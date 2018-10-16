Quantcast
Criminal Law: Inmate Placement- Court’s Jurisdiction- Individualized Review

By: Staff Report October 16, 2018

Where the BOP's statutory requirement to consider "the resources of the facility contemplated" did not preclude the agency from fulfilling Its concurrent obligation to conduct an individualized review of an inmate's circumstances when making a placement decision, district court should have denied a §2241 petition rather than dismissing on jurisdictional grounds. Judgment is reversed and remanded ...

