Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction relief- Guilty plea- Ineffective assistance of counsel

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction relief- Guilty plea- Ineffective assistance of counsel

By: Staff Report October 16, 2018

Petitioner moved for post-conviction relief, following his guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances, and resisting arrest. At the plea hearing, petitioner admitted to the facts alleged by the prosecution and acknowledged he understood that, as a persistent offender, the trial court could impose any ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo