Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Prosecution: 2 workers obstructed inquiry into slide death

Prosecution: 2 workers obstructed inquiry into slide death

By: Associated Press October 16, 2018

Prosecutors say two maintenance workers at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a waterslide deliberately misled investigators as their criminal trial began. Attorneys for David Hughes and John Zalsman countered Tuesday that the Kansas Attorney General's Office misunderstood how the 17-story Verruckt waterslide functioned. The men are charged with obstructing the investigation ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo