Home / Local / Workplace-exposure cases dismissed

Workplace-exposure cases dismissed

By: Jessica Shumaker October 16, 2018

Two Laclede County judges have dismissed a pair of workplace exposure-related cases against Copeland Scroll, a manufacturer of air-conditioner compressors. On Oct. 9, the plaintiff in both cases, Philip Berger, of Lebanon, filed stipulations of dismissal in his lawsuits against the company. Judges have approved the dismissals in both cases. In the filings, Berger’s attorneys stated that ...

