Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Byrn denies defenders’ request for new judge

Byrn denies defenders’ request for new judge

By: Jessica Shumaker October 17, 2018

A judge has denied the Jackson County district defender’s request that a new judge hear her office’s concerns about public-defender caseloads.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo