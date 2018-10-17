Quantcast
Criminal Law: Distribution of Controlled Substance- Setting Aside Conviction- Abandonment of Counsel

By: Staff Report October 17, 2018

Where counsel's untimely motion raised a presumption of abandonment, the trial court's failure to conduct a Moore abandonment inquiry required reversal and remand of the denial of defendant's motion. Judgment is reversed and remanded. Oliphant v. State (MLW No. 72212/Case No SD35397 – 2 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Francis, J.) Appealed from Circuit Court, ...

