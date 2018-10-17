Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / GOP on defense to explain pre-existing condition protections

GOP on defense to explain pre-existing condition protections

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press October 17, 2018

In ads and speeches, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is pounding Missouri voters with a single message: Her Republican challenger wants to end health-insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The Republican, Attorney General Josh Hawley, says it's not true and has been forced to defend himself. Virtually the same campaign is playing out across the country ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo