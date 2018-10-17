Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Insurance: Fire Loss- Damages- Prejudgment Interest

Insurance: Fire Loss- Damages- Prejudgment Interest

By: Staff Report October 17, 2018

Where a homeowner who suffered a partial fire loss challenged a directed verdict against her on her claims for the structure, personal property and prejudgment interest, the homeowner failed to make a submissible case on the issue of damages on her structure claim, and the directed verdict was also appropriate on the personal-property claim because ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo