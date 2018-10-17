Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / #MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges

#MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges

By: Associated Press October 17, 2018

For 35 years, Ruth D'Eredita tried to dismiss her former professor's behavior — the way he touched her, groped her and kissed her. Last year, however, as dozens of women came forward to share similar encounters with powerful men, she started to see her memories differently. "It made me look at that incident and say, no, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo