Parental Rights: Termination

Parental Rights: Termination

By: Staff Report October 17, 2018

Where a father and mother challenged the termination of their parental rights, the judgment is affirmed because the evidence supported the finding that harmful conditions attributable to both parents and their drug use persisted with little likelihood that the conditions would be timely remedied to allow reunification in the near future, and the trial court ...

