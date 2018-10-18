Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Bankruptcy: Claimed Exceptions- Interests in Former Spouse’s Accounts- Retirement Funds

Bankruptcy: Claimed Exceptions- Interests in Former Spouse’s Accounts- Retirement Funds

By: Staff Report October 18, 2018

Where debtor's interest in retirement accounts merely resulted from a property settlement, funds in the accounts were not retirement funds exempt under federal law from bankruptcy proceeding as the exemption was limited to the individual who created and contributed funds into the accounts. Judgment is affirmed. In re: Lerbakken (MLW No. 72210/Case No 18-6018 – 5 pages) ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo