Court affirms summary judgment in med-mal case

By: Jessica Shumaker October 18, 2018

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a judge’s decision to dismiss a woman’s negligence claims against Saint Luke’s Health System and its employees for allegedly giving her too much morphine during her cesarean-section birth in 2014.

