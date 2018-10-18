Quantcast
Hyperloop study touts I-70 route across Missouri

By: Associated Press October 18, 2018

A new study says the approximately 250-mile trip from Kansas City to St. Louis could be slashed to a half-hour’s time, however, an ultra-high-speed hyperloop system across Missouri wouldn’t come cheap.

KMBC-TV reports that Kansas City-based Black and Veatch found in its analysis that the Hyperloop could run in the median or along the side of Interstate 70. The study was accepted Wednesday by Virgin Hyperloop One, a company working to develop the world’s first hyperloop system.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph. It’s not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.

Other cities across the world are contenders for the Hyperloop technology, too.

