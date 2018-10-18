Quantcast
Up & Coming Honorees: J.J. Burns, 34

Partner, Dollar Burns & Becker, Kansas City

By: Jessica Shumaker October 18, 2018

Practice Areas: Truck-crash litigation, personal injury, wrongful death Law School: University of Michigan J.J. Burns was inspired to become a lawyer by seeing his father interact with his clients. “The idea that I might be able to pair that humanity with intellectual inquiry, problem-solving and rhetoric was incredibly appealing,” he said. Although it’s hard for him to pin down ...

