Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Kansas City mayoral candidate arrested on suspicion of DUI

Kansas City mayoral candidate arrested on suspicion of DUI

By: Associated Press October 19, 2018

A councilman who is running for mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Kansas early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence. Quinton D. Lucas, 34, was arrested in downtown Lawrence. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to appear in municipal court in November on the misdemeanor charge. Lucas told The ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo