Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Shurin disqualified as receiver in Jungerman case

Shurin disqualified as receiver in Jungerman case

By: Jessica Shumaker October 19, 2018

A Jackson County judge has appointed a new attorney to take over as general receiver in a wrongful-death case against a man facing charges of murdering a Kansas City attorney. On Friday, Judge Kevin Harrell granted a motion to disqualify Leland Shurin, whom he appointed as receiver in August to preserve and control the assets of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo