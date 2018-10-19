Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / V&S UPDATE: Judge orders new trial in case of former UPS employee

V&S UPDATE: Judge orders new trial in case of former UPS employee

By: Rachel Webb October 19, 2018

A St. Louis circuit judge has ordered a new trial in a lawsuit that previously resulted in a $7.35 million verdict for a former UPS employee. Plaintiff Leopold Mayes had worked as a package handler for the company before being terminated in 2014 after female coworkers complained that he had sexually harassed them. Mayes filed a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo