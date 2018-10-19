Quantcast
Watkins resolves contempt case related to Greitens prosecution

By: Nicholas Phillips October 19, 2018

Albert Watkins, the Clayton attorney who represented a key witness in the criminal case that contributed to the resignation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, has resolved the proceedings against him for alleged contempt. In a joint consent order and final judgment issued Friday by St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, Watkins agreed that he “regrets” ...
