Austin named treatment court commissioner

Austin named treatment court commissioner

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Missouri State Rep. Kevin Austin has been named as the treatment court commissioner for the Greene County Circuit Court. Austin, currently an attorney with Keck & Austin in Springfield, will succeed Commissioner Peggy Davis, who is retiring effective Dec. 1. Austin served as the assistant majority floor leader in the Missouri House, where he was first elected ...

