Danna McKitrick adds Rose as associate

Danna McKitrick adds Rose as associate

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Danna McKitrick in St. Louis has added Joshua S. Rose as an associate on its litigation team. Rose primarily concentrates on business, civil, fiduciary and commercial litigation. He earned his law degree from Saint Louis University in 2018.

