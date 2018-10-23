Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver whose leg was impaled in head-on crash wins $5.25M

Driver whose leg was impaled in head-on crash wins $5.25M

By: David Baugher October 23, 2018

A Warsaw woman whose leg was impaled in a head-on crash with a driver who police said showed signs of impairment has received a $5.25 million judgment. Emily Knight sued driver Andrew Zey after a 2016 collision with his Chevrolet Avalanche left her with injuries to her leg, ankle and arm. Knight was returning home after ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo