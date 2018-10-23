Quantcast
Five associates join Greensfelder in St. Louis

Five associates join Greensfelder in St. Louis

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Five attorneys have joined Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale as associates in the firm’s office in St. Louis. Celine L. George, Kathleen M. Howard and Amy C. Moorkamp have joined the firm’s litigation practice group. Scott C. Johnston has joined the business services practice group, and Hunter B. Rouse has joined the business services and real estate ...

