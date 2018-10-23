Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured motorcyclist wins settlement, safety reforms

Injured motorcyclist wins settlement, safety reforms

By: Nicholas Phillips October 23, 2018

A motorcyclist who was hit and severely injured by a FedEx delivery contractor’s truck in south St. Louis County has settled for an undisclosed amount and succeeded in getting the contractor to modify its safety policies. “This was a rare situation in which the case had a significant impact on the safety practices of a [defendant] ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo