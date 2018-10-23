Quantcast
Judy to lead KC Parks board

By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Kansas City mayor Sly James has appointed Polsinelli shareholder Mary Jane Judy as the new president of the Board of Kansas City Parks and Recreation Commissioners. Judy is the fourth woman to serve as president in the board’s 128-year history. She has served on the board since 2013. As board president, she will lead the five volunteer ...

