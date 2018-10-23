Quantcast
Supreme Court declines to require new arbitrator

By: Nicholas Phillips October 23, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court declined Oct. 17 to compel a borrower to arbitrate with a payday lender after determining that the litigants’ designated arbitrator had ceased operations.

