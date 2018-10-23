UMKC 3L wins Burger Prize for Writing

Quantcast
By: Staff Report October 23, 2018

Jonathan B. Brown, a third-year student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, has been selected to receive the American Inns of Court 2018 Warren E. Burger Prize for Writing. The prize was to be awarded at the organization’s Celebration of Excellence held at the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States on Oct. ...

