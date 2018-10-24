Quantcast
Law Firm Leader: Edward W. Zeidler II, 39

Principal, Brown & James, St. Louis

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 24, 2018

Practice Areas: Public-entity defense, premises liability, motor vehicle, private-security defense, products liability Law School: Saint Louis University Ed Zeidler has been the nonequity partner member of Brown & James’ executive committee for three years. A nominator said he is “looked at as the future of the firm.” Zeidler’s practice ranges over a wide area of defense law. He ...

