Law Firm Leader: Lauren E. Williams, 34

Partner, SWMW Law, St. Louis

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 24, 2018

Practice Area: Plaintiffs’ asbestos litigation Law School: Saint Louis University Lauren Williams leads a niche practice area within SWMW’s asbestos practice: seeking to maximize recoveries from companies that made or supplied products that contain asbestos but since have petitioned for bankruptcy. Earlier this year, she testified before state legislative committees that were considering legislation that would have required ...

