Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Supplements and Special Sections / Up & Coming 2018 / Law Firm Leader: Marcie J. Vantine, 40

Law Firm Leader: Marcie J. Vantine, 40

Partner, Swanson, Martin & Bell, St. Louis

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 24, 2018

Practice Area: Civil defense Law School: Saint Louis University Marcie Vantine is the managing partner of the St. Louis and Edwardsville, Illinois offices of Chicago-based Swanson, Martin & Bell. It’s a bittersweet accomplishment, as it came on the heels of the death of a mentor. After earning her law degree from Saint Louis University in 2004, Vantine worked ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo