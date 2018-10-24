Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Up & Coming 2018 / Mentor: William M. Corrigan Jr., 59

Mentor: William M. Corrigan Jr., 59

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 24, 2018

Practice Area: Litigation Law School: University of Missouri Bill Corrigan certainly has made himself known in Missouri legal circles in his more-than-30-year career: President of The Missouri Bar in 2003 and 2004. Delegate to the American Bar Association from 2006 to 2010. Republican candidate in 2010 for St. Louis County Executive. But Corrigan’s most lasting impact might well ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo