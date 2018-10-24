Quantcast
Pro Bono: Britton St. Onge, 36 & Cecelia Carroll, 36

Associates, Polsinelli, St. Louis

By: Nicholas Phillips October 24, 2018

Britton St. Onge, 36 Practice Areas: Commercial litigation, trust & estate litigation Law School: University of Notre Dame Cecelia Carroll, 36 Practice Areas: Product liability, toxic tort Law School: Saint Louis University Since June 2017, Polsinelli associates Britton St. Onge and Cecelia Carroll have changed the lives of St. Louis County criminal defendants by defending them pro bono through the Missouri ...

