Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Up & Coming 2018 / Pro Bono: Christina M. Pyle, 32 & Michael T. Raupp, 33

Pro Bono: Christina M. Pyle, 32 & Michael T. Raupp, 33

Attorneys, Husch Blackwell, Kansas City

By: Nicholas Phillips October 24, 2018

Christina M. Pyle, 32 Practice Area: Commercial litigation Law School: University of Notre Dame Michael T. Raupp, 33 Pratice Areas: Appellate, education litigation, commercial litigation Law School: University of Texas C. William Draughon of the U.S. Marine Corps took his own life in 2010 after struggling with severe PTSD in the years following his honorable discharge from the military. His family members ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo