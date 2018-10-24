Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Up & Coming 2018 / Public service: Jamie L. Rodriguez, 33

Public service: Jamie L. Rodriguez, 33

Program Director, Public Benefits, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, St. Louis

By: Jessica Shumaker October 24, 2018

Practice Area: Health law Law School: Saint Louis University An estimated 13,000 low-income Missourians now will have access to a cure for Hepatitis C, thanks to the advocacy of Jamie L. Rodriguez. She helped to spearhead a suit against the state to ensure Missouri Medicaid recipients had access to the medication. Missouri changed its policies in response to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo