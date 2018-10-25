Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Dog-walker settles claim after being hit by teenager

Dog-walker settles claim after being hit by teenager

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly October 25, 2018

A Lee’s Summit woman who was walking her dog when a 16-year-old driver struck her and her neighbor has settled a liability claim with the driver’s insurer for $1.25 million. Leslie A. Rimmer, 45, hit the hood of the 1999 Mercury Sable before her head struck the car’s windshield. She fell to the ground and landed ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo