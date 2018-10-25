Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Guilty verdicts set precedent in fighting shady recruiting

Guilty verdicts set precedent in fighting shady recruiting

By: Associated Press October 25, 2018

A federal jury found three men guilty of fraud charges for channeling secret payment to the families of top-tier recruits to influence their choices of schools, apparel companies and agents. Wednesday's verdicts place the blame firmly on the men for exposing the universities to NCAA sanctions, essentially portraying the schools as victims. The NCAA may view the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo