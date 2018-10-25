Quantcast
O’Connell rejoins Bryan Cave as associate

By: Staff Report October 25, 2018

Timothy G. O’Connell has rejoined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as an associate with the financial services and real estate groups in St. Louis. O’Connell has worked in the public sector for the past three years, most recently as chief of staff to the mayor of the city of St. Louis, and previously as legal counsel to ...

