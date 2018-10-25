Quantcast
Supreme Court asked to untangle Injury Fund fix

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com October 25, 2018

A five-year-old fix to the Second Injury Fund is “not very clear,” according to at least one member of the Missouri Supreme Court. How the court will ultimately read it remains to be seen.

