Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Distribution of Controlled Substance- Setting Aside Conviction- Abandonment of Counsel

Criminal Law: Distribution of Controlled Substance- Setting Aside Conviction- Abandonment of Counsel

By: Staff Report October 26, 2018

Defendant was convicted of distribution, delivery, manufacture, or production of a controlled substance and of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Appointed counsel filed an untimely amended motion to set aside defendant’s conviction. Where counsel’s untimely motion raised a presumption of abandonment, the trial court’s failure to conduct a Moore abandonment inquiry required reversal and remand ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo