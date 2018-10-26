Quantcast
Criminal Law: Expert Witness- Particularized Testimony- Child Victim

By: Staff Report October 26, 2018

Where the defendant in a child-molestation case argued that the trial court abused its discretion by admitting particularized testimony, the issue was preserved for appeal, and the judgment is reversed and remanded because the testimony concerned the child victim’s ability to give idiosyncratic detail and about her lack of suggestibility and was thus improper, and ...

