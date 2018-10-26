Quantcast
Criminal Law: Unlawful Possession of a Weapon- Sufficiency of Evidence- Verdict Prior to Closing Argument

By: Staff Report October 26, 2018

Defendant was arrested when she, a prior felon, was a passenger in a vehicle containing loaded firearms. Defendant moved for judgment of acquittal, claiming the weapons were in the vehicle when her husband purchased them and that she had only been in the vehicle 30 minutes prior to being pulled over. The trial court denied ...

