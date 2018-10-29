Quantcast
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Theft of Federal Funds- Subscribing to False Income Tax Return- Consideration of Crime Victim Statement

Criminal Law: Theft of Federal Funds- Subscribing to False Income Tax Return- Consideration of Crime Victim Statement

By: Staff Report October 29, 2018

Where county official submitted victim statement in her official capacity, the district court properly considered the statement where the statement described the harm to the county, the victim of defendant's crime. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Guild (MLW No. 72249/Case No. 17-3175 - 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District ...

