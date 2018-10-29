Quantcast
Health care at center of VanOstran, Wagner race

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press October 29, 2018

Missouri appears largely immune from the potential blue wave brewing in congressional races elsewhere, though a first-time candidate is hoping his health care-focused campaign can flip one suburban St. Louis seat to Democrats. Incumbents are expected to coast to re-election in seven of Missouri's eight congressional districts, five of them staunchly Republican. Democrats, though, see an ...

