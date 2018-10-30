Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals judges OK lawsuit on Missouri voter photo ID funding

Appeals judges OK lawsuit on Missouri voter photo ID funding

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press October 30, 2018

Appeals court judges on Tuesday said a lawsuit can move forward that alleges Missouri lawmakers didn't spend enough money on implementation of a new voter photo identification law and it consequently should not be enforced. The decision by the Western District Court of Appeals panel reversed a circuit court judge's January ruling to dismiss the case ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo