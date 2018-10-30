Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief- Double Jeopardy- Statutory Rape

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief- Double Jeopardy- Statutory Rape

October 30, 2018

Where a defendant, who pleaded guilty to counts of statutory rape and forcible rape for two single acts, brought a double-jeopardy challenge, the judgment is affirmed because the legislature intended that forcible rape and statutory rape be separate and distinct crimes with separate punishments, and the circumstances constituting a first-degree statutory rape conviction do not ...

